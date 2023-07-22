World Brain Day: Expert Shares Insights Into Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments Of Neurological Disorders

World Brain Day is an annual observance dedicated to raising awareness about neurological disorders and promoting brain health. It takes place on July 22 each year. This initiative is organized by the World Federation of Neurology (WFN) and supported by various neurological organizations and institutions worldwide. Neurological disorders are a broad category of conditions that affect the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, and nerves.

Dr Atul Prasad, Principal Director and HOD, Neurology, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital explains the broad category of conditions that affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. He further shares causes, symptoms and treatments of neurological disorders.

Causes:

Dr Prasad shares causes of neurological disorders are varied and can include:

Genetics: Some neurological disorders are inherited from parents.

Environmental Factors: These can include exposure to toxins, infections, and head injuries.

"Infections, such as HIV/AIDS and Lyme disease. They can also be caused by autoimmune disorders," Dr Prasad said.

Degenerative Changes: These can occur as the body ages.

Symptoms

Dr Prasad explains symptoms of neurological disorders can vary widely, depending on the specific condition. Some common symptoms include:

Headaches: Headaches are a common symptom of many neurological disorders.

Seizures: Seizures are sudden, uncontrolled electrical disturbances in the brain.

Weakness: Weakness or paralysis can occur in one or more parts of the body.

Numbness: Numbness or tingling can occur in one or more parts of the body.

Vision Problems: Vision problems can include blurry vision, double vision, and loss of vision.

Cognitive Problems: Cognitive problems can include memory loss, difficulty concentrating, and changes in personality.

Treatment

Dr Prasad says that there is no one-size-fits-all treatment for neurological disorders. The best approach will vary depending on the specific condition. However, some common treatments include:

Medication: There are a number of medications that can help to manage the symptoms of neurological disorders.

Surgery: In some cases, surgery may be an option to relieve pressure on the brain or spine, or to remove a tumor.

Physical Therapy: Physical therapy can help to improve mobility and coordination.

Speech Therapy: Speech therapy can help to improve communication skills.

Occupational Therapy: Occupational therapy can help to improve activities of daily living.

The outlook for people with neurological disorders varies depending on the specific condition. Some conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease, are progressive and there is no cure. However, other conditions, such as multiple sclerosis, can be managed with treatment.

"Research into neurological disorders is ongoing, and there are a number of promising new treatments in development," Dr Prasad said.

Neurological disorders can be a challenging and complex group of conditions. However, there are a number of effective treatments available that can help to improve the lives of people with these disorders. With continued research, it is hoped that even more effective treatments will be developed in the future.