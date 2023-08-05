World Breastfeeding Week: Expert Bursts Myths And Misconceptions About Breastfeeding

World Breastfeeding Week is an annual event celebrated from August 1 to 7 to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding for the health and well-being of both mothers and babies. Breastfeeding, a natural and essential aspect of motherhood, has been subject to a plethora of misconceptions and myths over the years. As we delve into the world of nurturing infants, it is crucial to eliminate these unfounded beliefs to ensure that both mothers and babies receive the optimal care they deserve.

By gaining a better understanding of these misconceptions, we can empower mothers with accurate information and promote a healthier and more fulfilling breastfeeding experience for both mother and child.

Dr Shacchee Baweja, Sr. Consultant (IBCLC), BLK-Max Centre For Child Health debunks myths and misconceptions about breastfeeding.



Myths And Facts Surrounding Breastfeeding

The widely prevalent myths surrounding breastfeeding are an important contributor to the confusion that families face while breastfeeding. Let's debunk some common myths which can grossly undermine breastfeeding.

MYTH 1: Breastfeeding Is Easy And Natural

Breastfeeding, like walking, is a learned act. While it is natural, it doesn't always come easily for every mother and baby. It can take time and practice for both to establish a comfortable feeding routine.

Many factors can negatively impact breastfeeding. Like traumatic birth, maternal-infant separation, unavailability of skilled support, injudicious supplementation, etc.

MYTH 2: It's Not Possible To Feed On Day 1 After A C Section

It is possible to feed the moment a baby is born, irrespective of the type of birth. All you need is a skilled lactation support person who can help the baby latch on to the breast and who can also teach the husband / other family member how to do it. Most of the medications used during C sec (anesthetics/pain relief/ antibiotics etc) are also compatible with breastfeeding.

MYTH 3: A Mother Needs To Clean Her Nipples Before Breastfeeding

The nipple area has natural protective oils to keep it germ-free. When we try to clean it, there is more chance of introducing germs.

MYTH 4: There Is No Milk On Day 1

Milk production starts around the 16th -20 th week of pregnancy. Breasts feel soft on day 1 because there is colostrum(early sticky thick milk) which is needed in small amounts by the baby.

One cannot check the amount of milk in breasts by squeezing them.

MYTH 5: Herbs/ Powders/ Milk Intake/ Special Diets Are Needed To Make Enough Milk

Breastmilk production depends on the principle of demand and supply. So adequate breastfeeding and proper latch are key factors in milk production.

While it's important to maintain a balanced diet and stay hydrated, consumption of specific foods or drinks doesn't guarantee an increased milk supply.

MYTH 6: Some Amount Of Pain Is Normal While Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding shouldn't be painful. While some discomfort may occur during the initial days as you and your baby adjust, ongoing pain could indicate an improper latch or other issues related to the infant and should be addressed with a skilled and experienced professional.

MYTH 7: Breast Pumps Are Harmful And Should Not Be Used

Breast pumps, if used correctly, are very helpful in certain situations.

If due to any reason a baby is not feeding or feeding well from the mother (ex separation, prematurity, oral restrictions, joining back work, etc.), a mother can use a breast pump to regularly extract milk and provide for her baby.

MYTH 8: One Needs Protruded Nipples To Breastfeed

Babies breastfeed and not nipple feed. Irrespective of the size and shape of the nipples, the baby can latch on to the breasts if supported correctly. The practice of trying to pull out the nipples although very common, is not helpful rather they cause harm and injury.

MYTH 9: Nipple Shields Are Very Helpful If One Has Flat Nipples

If at birth the baby is not latching, it’s a good idea to seek support from a skilled lactation professional. Nipple shields have very specific indications and if used injudiciously can negatively impact the milk supply and baby’s suckling.

MYTH 10: Blocked Ducts Are Due To Thickened Milk Blocking The Milk Ducts

Ducts get blocked because of injury and swelling(inflammation) inside the ducts, which in turn is caused by suboptimal latching. So the best way to manage them is working on the latch and measures to decrease the inflammation (as opposed to the older recommendations of trying to vigorously drain the breast).

MYTH 11: Pumping Output Is An Indicator Of How Much Milk A Mother Is Producing

How much milk you can pump out in a session is dependent on many factors. It is not an indicator of your milk supply.

MYTH 12: Family Members Should Give Bottles So They Can Bond With The Baby

Family and friends can bond with the baby by holding, burping, bathing, talking to, and playing with the baby. Bottles can interfere with the establishment of the mother’s milk supply and the baby's learning how to breastfeed.

MYTH 13: Breastfeeding Makes The Baby Too Dependent On The Mother

Loving, holding, and meeting the baby's needs make him feel secure and help him to become independent. Developing a secure attachment to one's primary caregiver helps in babies' physical mental and emotional development.

MYTH 14: All Health Care Providers Know A Lot About Breastfeeding

Practical aspects of breastfeeding are not always included in medical training. Healthcare providers vary greatly in their knowledge and thus the advice they give on breastfeeding.

Trained and skilled lactation professionals can guide you better about challenges related to breastfeeding.

MYTH 15: Breastfeeding Makes The Breasts Sag

Pregnancy, heredity, and aging cause the breasts to sag, not breastfeeding.