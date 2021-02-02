हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

World Cancer Day

Breast cancer overtakes lung as most common cancer, says WHO

"Lung cancer was the most common type for the last two decades, but is now in second place, ahead of colorectal cancer, which is the third most widespread," said Andre Ilbawi, a cancer specialist at the WHO. He noted that obesity in women was a common risk factor in breast cancer, and is also driving overall cancer numbers.

Breast cancer overtakes lung as most common cancer, says WHO
Representational Image

Geneva: Breast cancer has overtaken lung cancer as the most common form of the disease, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday (February 2).

"For the first time, breast cancer now constitutes the most commonly occurring cancer globally," Andre Ilbawi, a cancer specialist at the WHO, told a UN briefing ahead of World Cancer Day on Thursday (February 4).

"Lung cancer was the most common type for the last two decades, but is now in second place, ahead of colorectal cancer, which is the third most widespread," Ilbawi said.

Ilbawi noted that obesity in women was a common risk factor in breast cancer, and is also driving overall cancer numbers.

As the global population grows and life expectancy increases, cancer is expected to become more common, rising to about 30 million new cases per year in 2040 from 19.3 million in 2020, Ilbawi said.

The coronavirus pandemic is disrupting cancer treatment in about half the countries it surveyed, Ilbawi said, pointing to delays in diagnosis, healthcare workers being under extreme stress and research being impacted.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
World Cancer DayCancerBreast cancerLung cancer
Next
Story

Researchers test new combination therapy for head and neck cancer
  • 1,07,66,245Confirmed
  • 1,54,486Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT26M51S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Entry of 'Azadi Gang' in Kisan movement?