World Diabetes Day 2024: Living With Diabetes? Here’s How To Protect Your Bones And Joints

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic condition wherein blood glucose levels are difficult to regulate due to insufficiency of the hormone insulin. This chronic disorder impacts various metabolic processes of the body, even having a significant impact on bone and joint health. Dr Pulak Vatsya, Consultant Sports Orthopedics And Robotic Joint Replacement shares with Zee News Digital, the effects of long-standing diabetes on your bony health:

1. Osteoporosis - Our body continuously keeps on forming new bone tissue when the old tissue wears off. This process uses specialized cells known as osteoblasts. But diabetics usually have this mechanism slowed down due to the state of hyperglycemia and insulin deficiency. This leads to weaker bones and low bone mineral density (BMD), making the bones fragile and more prone to fractures. Research study has proven a direct association between diabetes and the risk of hip fractures by upto 70 percent, when compared with non-diabetic subjects.

2. Osteoarthritis - Osteoarthritis is a degenerative disease of the joints that results in the breakdown of cartilage. This condition is often triggered by diabetes and also one of its co-morbidity, obesity. Both these conditions cause extra strain on the joints causing cartilage breakdown.

3. Joint stiffness - Diabetics often experience joint stiffness and limited range of motion. This condition is known ad diabetic arthropathy and occurs due to the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGE) due to raised blood glucose levels. These chemicals accumulate in the collagen, the connective tissues of the joints and make it stiff. This can progress into diabetic cheiroarthropathy and dupuytren’s contracture, wherein the collagen of hand tissues thickens and causes limited motion of fingers of hands.

Management of joint and bones in diabetics -

1. Avoid smoking and drinking - Both these lifestyle habits can make the bones weaker by reducing their density and also worsening inflammation. Smoking enhances the risk of fractures and if alcohol is consumed in large amounts, it hinders the absorption of calcium and lower BMD. So smoking should be completely stopped and alcohol should be restricted to 1-2 drinks per day.

2. Regulation of blood glucose levels - Diabetics should keep their blood sugar levels under control for joint and bone health as most orthopaedic issues occur due to persistent hyperglycemia. For glycemic control, adopt a healthy diet, perform regular physical activity and take regular oral hyperglycemic medications or insulin injections (as prescribed).

3. Practice bone-building exercise - Regular engagement in weight-bearing exercises such as walking, jogging or strength training aids in better bone density and joint flexibility.

Diabetes mellitus significantly affects the bones and joints of the body but early detection and treatment of such issues and good glycemic control can work wonders.



