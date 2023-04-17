Heavy Menstrual Bleeding Can Be A Symptom Of Undiagnosed Hemophilia, Check Preventive Measures

Menstrual health: Inadequate blood clotting is a symptom of the inherited bleeding disorder known as hemophilia. Both spontaneous bleeding and bleeding after an accident or surgery may come from this. Many clotting proteins found in the blood can help to stop bleeding. Haemophiliacs have low levels of either factor VIII or factor IX. The severity of a person's haemophilia is based on the number of factors in their blood.

Although males are more likely to have this sickness than women, they are nonetheless susceptible. Inherited haemophilia may cause complications with menstruation, labour, and childbirth.

According to the most recent survey published by the World Federation of Haemophilia, with data provided by the Haemophilia Federation of India, only 13,448 patients are registered, acknowledging that there is a lack of diagnosis with estimates suggesting up to 80% of people who have hemophilia live in developing countries; in India, experts believe roughly one in 5,000 people have the condition.

Dr Vidya Shah, a gynaecologist with Mumbai’s Motherhood Maternity Clinic mentioned in The Swaddle, a digital magazine that In addition to lack of awareness, there are societal stigmas around discussing periods openly and a lack of knowledge about what defines normal and abnormal periods, which make it difficult to identify the problem.

Dr Vijaya Meenakshi, Consultant-Obstetrics and Gynecology, Manipal Hospital Varthur spoke to Zee English about the effect of haemophilia on the menstrual cycle, the treatments & preventive measures that should be taken.

Uncontrolled menstrual bleeding may be experienced by women with hemophilia, and this can have negative effects. To avoid additional difficulties, managing excessive menstrual bleeding may be important. If bleeding occurs during or after childbirth, it might be dangerous if not properly controlled. Dr Vijaya says, "Haemophiliac women should be aware of the risks and seek medical assistance promptly if they suffer discomfort or unusual bleeding during their menstrual cycle."

How Hemophilia Can Impact Your Menstrual Cycle?

Other warning symptoms include bleeding that lasts longer than a week and changing pads or tampons every hour, iron deficiency, and regularly wetting the sheets at night. Iron deficiency or particularly heavy periods are the initial signs of a bleeding disease, but they are also the ones that are most frequently ignored.

Treatments for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

"Depending on the diagnosis and reproductive status and the severity of the monthly bleeding, a range of medications can be used to treat it. Individuals with hemostasis may benefit from treatment with injectable or oral hemostatic drugs such as desmopressin or tranexamic acid. To reduce or stop bleeding, these medications work by increasing blood coagulation," comments Dr Vijaya.

Haemophiliacs may occasionally need factor VIII or IX concentrate infusions to address extremely heavy menstrual bleeding. These infusions are meant to replace the clotting factor that has been lost in the patient's blood and promote coagulation. These infusions may be administered on an as-needed basis or a regular basis, depending on the needs of the patient.

"A hormone-loaded intrauterine device or an endometrial balloon tamponade may be necessary if these treatments are unsuccessful for a patient. These devices are meant to help halt bleeding by applying pressure to the uterus or by releasing hormones that can help regulate the menstrual cycle," remarks Dr Vijaya Meenakshi.

Preventive Measures To Take

Regular checkups with a haematologist or gynaecologist are among the preventive interventions for excessive menstrual bleeding in haemophilia patients. These visits are used to evaluate bleeding patterns and clotting factor levels. Patients are recommended to eat a nutritious diet and take iron supplements or syrups to maintain their haemoglobin levels and manage blood loss during menstruation.

It is crucial for women who have haemophilia to be aware of the dangers of excessive menstrual bleeding and to get help from a doctor if they feel any unusual bleeding or discomfort. Hemophiliac female patients can control their disease and have active, healthy lives by collaborating closely with their healthcare physicians.

"In conclusion, women with haemophilia could experience severe monthly bleeding, which, if addressed, can be quite worrying. Depending on the patient's age and ability to produce children, the illness can be treated in a number of ways by female patients," concludes Dr Vijaya.

In order to help patients manage blood loss during menstruation, nutritionists advise them to have a balanced diet and take iron supplements. Also, patients are advised to visit a gynaecologist or haematologist frequently to assist monitor clotting factor levels and bleeding patterns. Women with haemophilia can control their condition and have active, healthy lives in regular consultation with their doctors.