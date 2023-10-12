Yoga For Joint Pain: 4 Effective Asanas On World Arthritis Day

World Arthritis Day is observed on October 12 annually and the aim is to create awareness about rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. Arthritis is a condition characterised by inflammation of the joints which affects millions of people worldwide. Arthritis may not be fatal but it can be crippling and can seriously affect one's quality of life. Early disgnosis, prompt treatment and an overall healthy lifestyle can help in managing the disease. For a holistic approach, yoga can be a good add on to manage arthritis. Yoga guru Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shares, "Yoga, is known for improving flexibility and balance, and is also very effective for those suffering from arthritis. The practice encompasses a variety of postures, or asanas, tailored to promote joint flexibility without causing strain. Asanas like the child's pose, cat-cow stretch, and gentle twists cater to arthritis-specific needs, fostering mobility while respecting the limitations of the condition."

Yoga Asanas To Manage Arthritis

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar lists four asanas to manage arthristis. However, do remember to consult your doctor before you begin an exercise regimen. Check out Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar's suggestions below:

1. Balasana

The child's pose, for instance, provides a gentle stretch to the hips, thighs, and ankles. This simple yet effective posture helps in relieving tension in the back, a common area of discomfort for arthritis patients. Emphasising simplicity, it serves as a foundation for individuals seeking relief without overwhelming physical exertion.

2. Marjariasana

Moving on to the cat-cow stretch, this dynamic duo of movements promotes spinal flexibility. The rhythmic arching and rounding of the back not only enhance the range of motion but also contribute to the health of the spine - a crucial aspect often compromised by arthritis. These uncomplicated motions become powerful tools in the arsenal against arthritis-related stiffness.

3. Ardha Matsyendrasana

Twists, like the seated spinal twist, incorporate gentle rotation, benefiting the spine, shoulders, and neck. Importantly, twists in yoga are executed with mindfulness, ensuring that the movements are gradual and within the comfort zone of the practitioner. This cautious approach is particularly pertinent for arthritis patients to prevent any undue stress on the joints.

4. Pranayama

Breathwork, an integral component of yoga, plays a pivotal role in managing arthritis pain. Pranayama, or controlled breathing exercises, aids in reducing stress and promoting relaxation. Simple breath awareness or deep abdominal breathing becomes a readily accessible tool for individuals seeking relief from arthritis-related stress.

World Arthritis Day: Importance Of Mind-Body Connection

It's crucial to acknowledge that the effectiveness of yoga in managing arthritis pain extends beyond the physical realm. "The mind-body connection inherent in yoga becomes a source of emotional support for those navigating the challenges of chronic pain. The meditative aspects of the practice instill a sense of calm and resilience, empowering individuals to cope with the emotional toll often associated with arthritis," says Himalayan Siddha Akshar. He adds, "As we commemorate World Arthritis Day in 2023, let's spread the message that yoga, with its straightforward and easy approach, can provide hope for those affected by arthritis. Yoga can be tailored to accommodate varying degrees of mobility, making it accessible to a diverse range of individuals."

