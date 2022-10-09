World Mental Health Day: Date, History theme, significance

New Delhi: In the last few years, there has been a gradual increase in the discussion around mental health. When the pandemic hit the nation, the most important concern, apart from physical health, was mental health. people were sitting at home with no work, and this made the situation worse. Some of them even committed suicide. A dramatic rise was witnessed in the number of people going through depression, anxiety and various other mental illness.

While it was a taboo to discuss the issue in the past, people, now-a-days have become self-aware and sensitive towards the mental health. Things have changed for good. To recognize the issue, World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10.

Our self-awareness and sensitivity towards it have changed things for the better. It is true that we have come a long way but there’s still so much more that needs to be done to ensure that people with depression, anxiety and any other mental illness do not find it difficult to fit in the society.

World mental health day: History

It was in the early nineties when the World Federation of Mental Health (WFMH) officially established the day. And, since then it is observed every year on October 10.

World mental health day: Significance

The day is celebrated to challenge the various issues faced by those suffering from the disease as they fear social stigma and the lack of understanding. The day is celebrated to mark the need for advance awareness and treatment of mental illness.

World mental health day 2022: Theme

The World Mental Health Day theme for 2022 is "Mental Health in an Unequal World'. It has been officially announced by The World Federation for Mental Health.