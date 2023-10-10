World Mental Health Day: Expert Shares How Stress Can Impact Physical Health

In today's fast-paced world, stress has become an unavoidable companion in our daily lives. From the demands of work and personal responsibilities to the constant barrage of information in the digital age, stressors seem to lurk around every corner. While stress itself is a natural response to challenging situations, its persistent presence can take a significant toll on our physical health.

Mounting scientific evidence has unveiled a profound connection between chronic stress and a wide range of physical health issues. From cardiovascular problems to weakened immune systems, stress can be the silent saboteur of our well-being. In this article, we delve into the multifaceted ways in which stress can impact our bodies and why it's crucial to address this often underestimated menace.

Dr Dinika Anand, Clinical Psychologist, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, shares how stress can impact our physical health.

How Can Mental Stress Affect The Body's Immune System?

Dr Anand explains, “Our mind and body are not two separate entities, and thus to even imagine that the experience of stress - whether physical or psychological - will not imprint on the mind/ body is bizarre.”

“Psychological stress impacts our physical, psychological functioning and experience. Greater proneness to injury, sickness, falls, infections, etc has been documented to an extent that we have an entire discipline dedicated to psychoneuroimmunology — exploring the connections between psychology, neurology, and immunology,” Dr Anand further explained.

Can Stress Contribute To Weight Gain Or Obesity?

“Stress impacts our lifestyle - food habits, sleep patterns, movement routines, mood, etc. A stressed person reaching out for comfort food will easily put on weight while another one who is dealing with loss of appetite due to stress may find themselves skipping meals and losing weight,” Dr Anand said.

How Does Stress Influence Sleep Patterns And What Are The Consequences Of Sleep Disturbances On Physical Health?

“Increased stress will leave a negative impact on both the quality and quantity of sleep. Difficulty falling asleep, frequently waking up in the night, rumination and negative thinking at bedtime, and bad dreams are all common occurrences for people who are dealing with short-term or long-term stress. Poor sleep then percolates into dysfunctionality in the subsequent day which can further increase the stress,” Dr Anand said.

Strategies And Lifestyle Changes That Can Help Mitigate The Effects Of Stress?

Dr Anand shares, “At the baseline, it is crucial for us to change our attitude towards stress. By understanding that we have to manage the stress that our life brings instead of trying to eliminate it. This would enable us to create practices and strategies that can help us take care of ourselves and our stress levels in day-to-day life so that stress does not increase and also give us some tools to manage those periods when there is acute stress and when life throws something at us, which involves a Stressful life experience.”