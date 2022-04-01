Now, Himachal Pradesh govt withdraws all restrictions as Covid-19 cases drop, stresses on use of masks

NEW DELHI: In view of a significant drop in the new cases of Covid-19 infections, the government of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday issued an order withdrawing all the restrictions for containment of coronavirus in the state.

The official notification issued by the Himachal Pradesh government further said that the use of masks and hand hygiene will continue to guide the state's overall response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government of Himachal Pradesh withdraws all the restrictions for containment of #COVID19 in the state. The use of masks and hand hygiene will continue to guide the overall state response to the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/j6fgYgWgU0 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

It may be noted that several other states including Delhi, Rajasthan, UP, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir have already lifted most of the Covid induced restrictions in view of a sharp decline in the new cases.

On Thursday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided that there will be no fine now for not wearing face masks at public places in view of a significant decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

Sources said that during a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, there was consensus among all the participants about the lifting of all Covid-related restrictions, even though the DDMA is yet to issue an order in this regard.

However, most of the Covid-related restrictions have already been lifted by the authorities. The sources said the DDMA is likely to issue an advisory for people, asking them to wear masks in crowded places.

Currently, there is a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks at public places in Delhi. The Centre had earlier advised the states and Union territories to consider discontinuing the Covid containment measures in view of a sharp decline in the number of fresh cases of infection in the country.

The decision to lift the restrictions in Delhi was taken at a meeting attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and senior officers of the departments concerned.

With a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in December last year due to its Omicron variant, the Delhi government had imposed several restrictions. The restrictions were lifted gradually when the situation normalised and finally, the curbs were removed from February 28. However, the rule related to the wearing of masks at public places, including on buses and metro trains, continued.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also on Thursday said that no fine will be imposed for not wearing face masks in public places from April 1, 2022.

The civic body, however, appealed to people to use the mask voluntarily as the pandemic is not completely over. In the last two years, the civic body had deployed its clean-up marshals in public places for effective enforcement of the mask mandate.

"At present, as the infection and spread of coronavirus are under control, the restrictions imposed due to Coronavirus infection are being relaxed. Hence, if a citizen does not wear a mask in the Greater Mumbai area, the penalty of Rs. 200 won't be charged," the BMC release stated.

Notably, the Maharashtra government earlier in the day said the mask mandate will be withdrawn from April 2.

