Petrol-Diesel हो गया और महंगा, आज से बढ़ गए रेट्स, आम जनता को लगा एक और झटका

Petrol-Diesel Price Increase: पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं. आज आम जनता को एक और झटका लग गया है. राज्य सरकार ने पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों में इजाफा कर दिया है. आइए चेक करें अब 1 लीटर पेट्रोल की कीमत कितनी हो गई है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

Petrol-Diesel Price Hike Today: पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों (Petrol-Diesel Price) को लेकर बड़ी खबर सामने आ गई है. अब सरकार ने एक बार फिर से पेट्रोल और डीजल (Petrol Price Increase) की कीमतों में इजाफा कर दिया है, जिसके बाद आम जनता को बड़ा झटका लग गया है. बता दें इस बार राज्य सरकार ने कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी का फैसला लिया है. पंजाब सरकार (Punjab Government) ने वैट (VAT) में इजाफा कर दिया है, जिसके बाद में राज्य में पेट्रोल की कीमत में करीब 92 पैसे और डीजल के दाम में 88 पैसे प्रति लीटर का इजाफा हो गया है. आइए आपको बताते हैं कि अब राज्य में पेट्रोल-डीजल का लेटेस्ट भाव क्या हो गया है. 

