Exercise for chest: चेस्ट के लिए बेस्ट है ये 5 एक्सरसाइज, हफ्ते भर में चौड़ा होगा सीना
topStories1hindi1741429
Hindi NewsHealth

Exercise for chest: चेस्ट के लिए बेस्ट है ये 5 एक्सरसाइज, हफ्ते भर में चौड़ा होगा सीना

Chest exercises: बहुत से पुरुषों का ख्वाब होता है कि उनकी छाती चौड़ी और मजबूत हो, जिससे उनकी बॉडी को आकर्षक आकृति प्राप्त होती है. जब वे चौड़ी छाती वाले होते हैं, तो उनके कपड़े पहनने पर ही उनकी चेस्ट के मांसपेशियां दिखाई देती हैं.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Trending Photos

Exercise for chest: चेस्ट के लिए बेस्ट है ये 5 एक्सरसाइज, हफ्ते भर में चौड़ा होगा सीना

Chest exercises: बहुत से पुरुषों का ख्वाब होता है कि उनकी छाती चौड़ी और मजबूत हो, जिससे उनकी बॉडी को आकर्षक आकृति प्राप्त होती है. जब वे चौड़ी छाती वाले होते हैं, तो उनके कपड़े पहनने पर ही उनकी चेस्ट के मांसपेशियां दिखाई देती हैं, जो दूसरों को आकर्षित करती हैं. इस प्रकार, हम यहां आपके लिए चेस्ट की एक्सरसाइज का एक अद्भुत सीरीज लाए हैं, जिससे कुछ हफ्तों में ही आपकी चेस्ट के मांसपेशियां मजबूत और चौड़ी हो जाएंगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम
Delhi Police
बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को नाबालिग के यौन शोषण मामले में मिली क्लीन चिट, चार्जशीट दाखिल
Odisha Train Accident
ओडिशा रेल हादसे से पहले अप्रैल में रेलवे बोर्ड ने सिग्नल कर्मियों को लगाई थी फटकार