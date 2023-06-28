Liver Disease Treatment: अब लिवर की गंभीर से गंभीर बीमारी होगी ठीक! शोधकर्ताओं ने खोजी नई दवा
Liver Disease Treatment: अब लिवर की गंभीर से गंभीर बीमारी होगी ठीक! शोधकर्ताओं ने खोजी नई दवा

Liver disease: कैलिफोर्निया विश्वविद्यालय के सैन डिएगो स्कूल ऑफ मेडिसिन में किए गए शोध में पता चला है कि नई दवा नॉन अल्कोहलिक स्टीटोहेपेटाइटिस (एनएएसएच) से संबंधित फाइब्रोसिस का उपचार संभव है.

Jun 28, 2023

Liver Disease Treatment: अब लिवर की गंभीर से गंभीर बीमारी होगी ठीक! शोधकर्ताओं ने खोजी नई दवा

Liver disease: लोगों को लिवर के रोगों से मुक्ति दिलाने के लिए शोधकर्ताओं ने नई दवा और उपचार करने  का तरीका खोज लिया है. कैलिफोर्निया विश्वविद्यालय के सैन डिएगो स्कूल ऑफ मेडिसिन में किए गए शोध में पता चला है कि नई दवा नॉन अल्कोहलिक स्टीटोहेपेटाइटिस (एनएएसएच) से संबंधित फाइब्रोसिस का उपचार संभव है. एनएएसएच शराब नहीं पीने वाले लोगों के लिवर में होने वाली एक तरह की बीमारी है, जो नॉन अल्कोहलिक फैटी लिवर (एनएएफएलडी) की तरह होती है.

