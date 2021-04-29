English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

अस्पताल में Corona मरीज कर रहा परीक्षा की तैयारी, IAS ने कहा- सफलता के लिए चाहिए कड़ी मेहनत

कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित होने के बावजूद युवक अस्पताल में सीए (Chartered Accountant) परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहा है, जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोग युवक की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं और भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं.

अस्पताल में Corona मरीज कर रहा परीक्षा की तैयारी, IAS ने कहा- सफलता के लिए चाहिए कड़ी मेहनत
ओडिशा के गंजम जिले के डीएम विजय कुलांगे ने फोटो शेयर की.

नई दिल्ली: कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) के बढ़ते संक्रमण की वजह से देशभर में लोग परेशान है, लेकिन इस संकट के बीच भी कुछ लोग अपने लक्ष्य को लेकर समर्पित हैं और कोविड-19 से संक्रमित होने के बावजूद लगातार मेहनत कर रहे हैं. ऐसे ही एक मरीज की तस्वीर वायरल हो रही है, जो अस्पताल में बैठकर परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहा है.

युवक सीए एग्जाम की कर रहा तैयारी

ओडिशा के गंजम जिले के डीएम विजय कुलांगे ने युवक की तस्वीर शेयर की और बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बावजूद वह सीए (Chartered Accountant) परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहा है. इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोग युवक की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं और भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं.

'सफलता एक संयोग नहीं'

आईएएस अधिकारी विजय ने कोरोना मरीज की फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'सफलता एक संयोग नहीं है. इसके लिए कड़ी मेहनत करनी पड़ती है. मैं कोविड अस्पताल के दौरे पर था और मैंने इस युवक को सीए परीक्षा (CA Exam) के लिए पढ़ाई करते देखा. आपकी लगन आपके दर्द को भी भुला देती है, जिसके बाद सफलता सिर्फ औपचारिकता है.'

लोगों ने किया जज्बे को सलाम

कोरोना संक्रमित युवक बेड पर किताबें, कॉपियां और एक कैलकुलेटर लेकर बैठा है, जबकि पीपीई किट पहने अस्पताल के कर्मचारी आसपास दिख रहे हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर युवक की तस्वीर जमकर वायरल हो रही है और लोग जज्बे को सलाम कर रहे हैं.

कोरोना संकट के कारण टली सीए की परीक्षाएं

बता दें कि देश में कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण की वजह से इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट्स ऑफ इंडिया ने सीए फाइनल और इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षाओं को टाल दिया है. इससे पहले इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा 22 मई को और फाइनल परीक्षा 21 मई को होनी थी.

