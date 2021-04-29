अस्पताल में Corona मरीज कर रहा परीक्षा की तैयारी, IAS ने कहा- सफलता के लिए चाहिए कड़ी मेहनत

नई दिल्ली: कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) के बढ़ते संक्रमण की वजह से देशभर में लोग परेशान है, लेकिन इस संकट के बीच भी कुछ लोग अपने लक्ष्य को लेकर समर्पित हैं और कोविड-19 से संक्रमित होने के बावजूद लगातार मेहनत कर रहे हैं. ऐसे ही एक मरीज की तस्वीर वायरल हो रही है, जो अस्पताल में बैठकर परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहा है.

ओडिशा के गंजम जिले के डीएम विजय कुलांगे ने युवक की तस्वीर शेयर की और बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बावजूद वह सीए (Chartered Accountant) परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहा है. इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोग युवक की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं और भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं.

आईएएस अधिकारी विजय ने कोरोना मरीज की फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'सफलता एक संयोग नहीं है. इसके लिए कड़ी मेहनत करनी पड़ती है. मैं कोविड अस्पताल के दौरे पर था और मैंने इस युवक को सीए परीक्षा (CA Exam) के लिए पढ़ाई करते देखा. आपकी लगन आपके दर्द को भी भुला देती है, जिसके बाद सफलता सिर्फ औपचारिकता है.'

Success is not coincidence. You need dedication. I visited Covid hospital & found this guy doing study of CA exam. Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that Success is only formality. pic.twitter.com/vbIqcoAyRH

कोरोना संक्रमित युवक बेड पर किताबें, कॉपियां और एक कैलकुलेटर लेकर बैठा है, जबकि पीपीई किट पहने अस्पताल के कर्मचारी आसपास दिख रहे हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर युवक की तस्वीर जमकर वायरल हो रही है और लोग जज्बे को सलाम कर रहे हैं.

First and foremost the this guy's sheer confidence of winning over the virus and concentration on the future endeavours is awesome....some positive vibes in these uncertain times https://t.co/eYMFp49f3X

This reminded me of the days when I was preparing for CA final. Thank you for sharing this Pic @Vijaykulange sir. https://t.co/BlQ37MNiJp

I don’t know whether to be proud of this visual or feel sad, but this is the harsh reality. This is what our course demands. Its been like this for years and may probably remain so. Nonetheless, you rock bro! #icaiexams https://t.co/MVFdtipMuk

There is a Reason why everyone say that CAs are Partner's in Nation Building. Hats off to the dedication and commitment of CA students.

All the Very Best to All https://t.co/dUutelRs47

— CA Rohit kapoor (@whorohitkapoor) April 28, 2021