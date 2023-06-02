Gautam Adani से दोबारा क्यों मिले शरद पवार? मुलाकात पर तोड़ी चुप्पी
topStories1hindi1721575
Hindi Newsदेश

Gautam Adani से दोबारा क्यों मिले शरद पवार? मुलाकात पर तोड़ी चुप्पी

Adani Group: अडानी ग्रुप (Adani Group) के चेयरमैन गौतम अडानी (Gautam Adani) से मुलाकात पर एनसीपी चीफ शरद पवार (Sharad Pawar) ने अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ दी है. हालांकि, विपक्ष की तरफ से अडानी के कड़े विरोध के बावजूद ये मुलाकात कई बड़े सवाल खड़े कर रही है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Trending Photos

Gautam Adani से दोबारा क्यों मिले शरद पवार? मुलाकात पर तोड़ी चुप्पी

Adani Hindenburg Saga: बिजनेस टाइकून गौतम अडानी (Gautam Adani) से शरद पवार (Sharad Pawar) की एक और मुलाकात ने सभी को चौंका दिया है. हर कोई जानना चाहता है कि विपक्ष के तमाम विरोध के बाद एनसीपी अध्यक्ष शरद पवार अडानी ग्रुप के चेयरमैन से क्यों मिल रहे हैं. अडानी-हिंडनबर्ग रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ये दूसरी बार है कि दोनों की मुलाकात हुई है. हालांकि अब इस पर शरद पवार ने अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ दी है. शरद पवार ने अडानी से मुलाकात को टेक्निकल बता दिया है. लेकिन इसके बावजूद सियासी गलियारों में अडानी और पवार के बीच बातचीत पर तमाम कयास लगाए जाने लगे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
ivf process
पति की मौत के 16 महीने बाद महिला ने दिया बेटी को जन्म, भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी