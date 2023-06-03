Raviwar Upay: रविवार को कर लें दूध का छोटा-सा उपाय, मिलेगा छप्परफाड़ पैसा
Raviwar Upay: रविवार को कर लें दूध का छोटा-सा उपाय, मिलेगा छप्परफाड़ पैसा

Dhoodh ke Totke in Hindi :  अगर आपकी कुंडली में सूर्य की स्थिति कमजोर है तो रविवार के दिन दूध का छोटा-सा उपाय जरूर अपनाएं. ऐसा करने से आपकी आर्थिक समस्याएं और ग्रह दोष दूर होते हैं.

 

Surya Dev Upay in Hindi : हिंदू धर्म में हर दिन किसी न किसी देवी-देवताओं को समर्पित है. रविवार का दिन ग्रहों के राजा सूर्यदेव (Surya Dev) को समर्पित है. मान्यता है रविवार (Sunday Remedies) के दिन कुछ खास उपाय करने से आपको सुख-समृद्धि प्राप्त होती है. जिसमें से एक उपाय है दूध का. अगर आपकी कुंडली में सूर्य की स्थिति कमजोर है तो रविवार के दिन दूध का छोटा-सा उपाय जरूर अपनाएं. ऐसा करने से आपकी आर्थिक समस्याएं और ग्रह दोष दूर होते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं इन उपायों के बारे में. 

