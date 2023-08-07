trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646049
NewsHockey
ASIAN CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2023

India Beat South Korea 3-2 In Thrilling Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Encounter

In a pulsating contest that epitomized the essence of international hockey, India emerged victorious with a well-earned 3-2 win over South Korea.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 11:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

India Beat South Korea 3-2 In Thrilling Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Encounter

In a riveting showdown at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, the Indian hockey team clinched a thrilling victory against South Korea with a narrow scoreline of 3-2. The match, characterized by its intense action and skilful gameplay, showcased the prowess of both teams on the international stage.

Also Read: 7 Instances When Countries Refused To Play Cricket World Cup Match - In Pics


First Quarter: Tactical Battle Unfolds

The opening quarter witnessed a strategic battle for midfield dominance as both India and South Korea jockeyed for possession. India drew first blood as Sukhjeet's precision pass set up Nilakanta for an artful tap-in, granting India a 1-0 lead. However, South Korea's swift response came through Sunghhyun Kim, who capitalized on a goal-scoring opportunity to level the score.

Second Quarter: Harmanpreet's Brilliance Shines

The momentum swung in India's favour during the second quarter, ignited by Harmanpreet Singh's impeccable drag-flick. His precision and power found the back of the net, propelling India to a 2-1 advantage. Despite concerted efforts from South Korea, India's resolute defence and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak thwarted their attempts to level the score before halftime.

Third Quarter: Mandeep's Backhander Stuns South Korea

The third quarter witnessed a moment of sheer brilliance from Mandeep Singh, who showcased his finesse with a skilful backhander goal. A fluid team buildup orchestrated by Gurjat and Shamsher culminated in Mandeep's masterful finish, extending India's lead to 3-1. The Indian side demonstrated exceptional cohesion and coordination throughout this quarter, putting South Korea on the back foot.

Final Quarter: South Korea's Late Surge

As the final quarter commenced, South Korea exhibited unwavering determination, relentlessly attacking India's defence. Jihun Yang's drag flick found the target, narrowing the gap to 3-2 and setting the stage for an electrifying finish. South Korea's bid for an equalizer gained momentum, leading to a series of penalty corners. However, India's goalkeeper, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, showcased his agility and skill with remarkable saves to deny South Korea.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train