Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Game In Asian Champions Trophy 2023, India Captain Harmanpreet Singh Says THIS

In anticipation of the much-awaited showdown with Pakistan, Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the Indian men's hockey team, expresses confidence in the team's readiness for the forthcoming challenges. However, he emphasizes the need to strengthen the defensive strategy and address penalty corners as they prepare to face their arch-rivals in a pivotal match at the Asian Champions Trophy. The match is set to take place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

"It is important to start well and finish off well also. We have to convert our chances. This tournament is very important for us ahead of the Asian Games. We still need to work defensively and not give away easy PCs. We need to tackle better inside and do most of the tackling outside the box There is a lot of difference between the two teams now. Earlier both teams used to be good. But they have the same style of hockey, they play attacking games," Harmanpreet said in a pre-match press conference.

While maintaining an aggressive playing style and an improved success rate in short corners, Harmanpreet and his team acknowledge the importance of shoring up their defensive capabilities as the tournament approaches its climax.

The historic encounters between the Indian and Pakistani hockey teams have consistently delivered thrilling bouts over the years. Despite this, the fourth-ranked Indian side is poised to capitalize on their prospects against a relatively youthful Pakistani team, which faces greater pressure to perform in order to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

"We will stick to our original structure and try to finish better. We are looking forward to the match. It is a team game, we have to collectively play as a team. Every match is important, be it Pakistan or any Asian opponent. I feel India and Pakistan should play more and more matches together. We would like to compete on a one-to-one basis. They [Pakistan] have a lot of players from the junior team.

Having already secured a place in the semi-finals by triumphing over defending champions Republic of Korea in a 3-2 victory, Harmanpreet acknowledges the team's achievement in scoring from both penalty corners and field strikes. Nonetheless, he emphasizes the ongoing need for defensive improvements, particularly in preventing critical penalty corner concessions.

"In the first two matches, we struggle as we were missing opportunities. But if we talk about the last matches we have improved ourselves. We want to convert our chances at the earliest in the match," he added.

"It's going to be a full house. It was a near full house yesterday (Sunday), which is a good sign for Indian hockey," he added.

The Indian men’s hockey team initiated their campaign with an impressive 7-2 victory against China, followed by a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Japan. The team's dominance continued with a resounding 5-0 win over Malaysia, establishing India as the sole unbeaten contender in the ongoing tournament.