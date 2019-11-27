हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympic

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games hockey pools confirmed

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed the draws of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games hockey pools confirmed

Geneva: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed the draws of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

According to the pools, the 2016 Men's Gold medallists, Argentina will face Australia, India, Spain, New Zealand and hosts Japan in Group A. Group B includes Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Britain, Canada, and South Africa.

Live TV

The Women's Gold medallists in Rio, Britain will play against the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, India and South Africa in Group A. China will encounter with Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Spain and hosts Japan in Group B, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments will be staged in the brand-new Oi Hockey Stadium from 25 July to 7 August next year.

Tags:
Tokyo OlympicTokyo 2020 Olympicshockey news.
Next
Story

Indian women's hockey team thrash USA 5-1 in Olympic qualifiers

Must Watch

PT15M41S

Maha-Game of throne: Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM on November 28