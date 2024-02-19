New Delhi: British Film and Television’s biggest night, the 77th EE BAFTA Film Awards was a huge success with the hilarious David Tenant breathing life into the event, alongside presenters David Beckham, Cate Blanchett and our very own Deepika Padukone. With a mix of underrated wins and established films taking home some of the biggest prizes, the night applauded the maestros that graced British and international screens alike, in the past year. Some heartfelt and surprising moments and some hilarious moments were caught in the limelight. The 77th EE BAFTA Film Awards streamed on Lionsgate Play on 19th February 2024; tune in to rewatch the event exclusively on the platform.

Here are the best moments from the Award ceremony:

Deepika Padukone stuns in Sabyasachi

The internet went into a frenzy as Bollywood star Deepika Padukone graced the EE BAFTA Film Awards in a stunning Sabyasachi saree. The shimmering saree draped flawlessly around her created a symphony of Indian tradition with a touch of glamor. After effortlessly mesmerizing the crowd at the red carpet, the actress was seen casting spells of admiration and awe as she presented the award for ‘Best Film Not In The English Language’, making India proud once again!

Barbie goes BAFTA less

In a twist to the fairy tale, the 77th EE BAFTA Film Awards saw Barbie walk home empty-handed. Despite having 5 nominations across various categories, Margot Robbie and crew failed to secure a single BAFTA win leaving most surprised at this unexpected ‘snub’.

Oppenheimer goes Atomic (Get it?)

This fairy tale saw no twists and turns but a grandeur of success, as Oppenheimer ruled the BAFTAs this year. Christopher Nolan received a well deserved First BAFTA Award for Best Director while Cillian Murphy and RDJ were felicitated with Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively. Oppenheimer also took the cake for Best Film, marking a perfect ending to their day!

Prince William is in the House

It’s been the talk of the town, Prince William attended the 77th EE BAFTA Film Awards without Kate (Scandalous?). The British Royal appeared in support of the awards as a way to honor British talent and excellence. While he may not have a vote, winning a BAFTA in front of Prince William must certainly be a moment of true pride for the winners.

⁠David Tenant cracks up the audience

You couldn't have picked a better host to capture the essence of British culture in an elegant, classy and overall hilarious way. David Tenant, actor extraordinaire, hosted the Awards with such class and pizzaz, leaving the audience in tears with his playful and joyous sense of humor.

⁠All Love for Michael fox

In a surprise and rare public appearance, the awards saw the appearance of cult-favorite Michael J Fox. The Back to The Future Actor was a presenter for an award, which saw him arrive on stage in a wheelchair, due to his Parkinson's disease. Despite that the actor stood up to present the awards, warranting a standing ovation from the entire audience in support of him, making for a truly heartwarming and memorable moment.

