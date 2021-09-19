Daniel Craig gets emotional on last day on James Bond set

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Daniel Craig says playing James Bond was ‘one of the greatest honours’ of his life, as he was filmed getting emotional on his last day in the iconic role.

Craig played the spy in five James Bond films between 2006's 'Casino Royale' and 'No Time To Die', which is set to be released later this month after several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A clip shows Craig's final moment as 007 on the set of the new movie, which featured in a new Apple TV documentary, 'Being James Bond', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said that he has "loved every single second" of playing the screen hero.

In the video, the 53-year-old star is seen getting choked up as he gives a speech to the crew.

He said, "A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there's a lot of things said about what I think about these films.

"But I've loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I've got up every morning and I've had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honours of my life."

The actor has also starred as Bond in 'Quantum of Solace', 'Skyfall', and 'Spectre'.

He had earlier shared that he felt "physically and mentally under siege" when he first got the part of 007.

The star also read numerous "hate-filled" online comments after it was revealed he was taking over from Pierce Brosnan as the secret agent.