trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708911
NewsEntertainmentMovies
EMMY AWARDS

Excited For 75th Primetime Emmy Awards? Here's How You Can Watch It - Deets Inside

The awards are sure to bring heartfelt odes, iconic red carpet moments and the perfect blend of entertainment and recognition.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 01:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Excited For 75th Primetime Emmy Awards? Here's How You Can Watch It - Deets Inside Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: D-Day is approaching and we simply can’t keep calm. As the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards come closer, fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite television stars light up their screens. From Zendaya’s fashion pro paux’s to Jeremy Allen White’s undeniable charm, the creme de la creme of Hollywood is all set to grace this highly anticipated night of glamor. The awards are sure to bring heartfelt odes, iconic red carpet moments and the perfect blend of entertainment and recognition. 

Four reasons you shouldn't miss the Awards:

The Best of Television

The Primetime Emmy Awards is a night of prestige and recognition for the best in broadcast television, celebrating shows and actors alike for their ovation worthy performances over the past year. The awards are purely given on artistic and technical merit, foregoing any possible biases. In addition to this, the night sees some long awaited reunions with the ‘who’s who’ of the industry eager to attend.

A Striking Red carpet!

As television’s finest come together, they dress their fashionable best! From dropped jaws to bedazzled eyes, stars get their ‘model’ on, either carrying on trends or creating their own. Either way, the night is an extravaganza and how!
Anthony Anderson makes you laugh.

Every good show needs a great host and when you have the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, You need a GREAT host! Who better to take on this role than the legendary Anthony Anderson? With more than 2 decades experience in making people laugh till they cry, his comedy is the perfect addition to the awards.

Tough Competition - who will win? Can’t wait!

The nominations this year are stacked, making it one of the most competitive years to win these awards. With the likes of The Last of Us, Succession, The Bear and Beef in the mix, the stakes are higher, making the win even more satisfying. With shows like this, the prediction game has been ever so interesting.

Lionsgate Play is bringing the magic of the Primetime Emmy Awards to all South-East Asian audiences as the official broadcaster of television's most prestigious night. The awards will stream live exclusively on the platform in India on 16th January at 5:30 AM IST.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
DNA Video
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU
DNA Video
DNA: Golden 'door' in Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA: No Snow In Gulmarg This Year?
DNA Video
DNA: Sheetal Devi: Inspiring story of India's armless archer
DNA Video
DNA: Why American Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing Photos goes viral?
DNA Video
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy