हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
wonder woman 1984

Gal Gadot starrer ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to release pan India on this date!

With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,”.

Gal Gadot starrer ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to release pan India on this date!

New Delhi: Wonder Woman 1984 is all set to release in Indian cinemas on December 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively. Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,”. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Talking about the film, director Patty Jenkins says, "This is a classic tale told through a great Super Hero with a true “superhero” cast, and it’s an incredibly epic journey, but... What the story is and how it unfolds? I think less is more, the less I say, the more surprised the audiences will be."

“After ‘Tenet’, we are very proud to release another crowd-pleaser in December. It is a perfect seasonal family entertainer, one that can best be enjoyed only on the Big Screen.” – Denzil Dias, VP & MD, Warner Bros. Pictures (India)

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production, a Patty Jenkins Film, “Wonder Woman 1984.” It will be distributed in theatres and IMAX worldwide.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
wonder woman 1984Warner BrosGal GadotHollywood
Next
Story

Ahead of 'Tenet' release, Hollywood director Christopher Nolan drops a video message for desi fans - Watch
  • 95,34,964Confirmed
  • 1,38,648Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT42M35S

Taal Thok Ke: Is the national security of the country threatened by the 'farmers’ movement'?