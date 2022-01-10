हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet wins Golden Globe for HBO''s 'Mare of Easttown'

The nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on December 13, 2021.

Kate Winslet wins Golden Globe for HBO&#039;&#039;s &#039;Mare of Easttown&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

WASHINGTON: American actor Kate Winslet, who garnered immense appreciation for her role in HBO's 'Mare of Easttown', has now won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of detective Mare Sheehan in the popular show. The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Golden Globes. 

"They may be in movies made for the small screen, but these leading ladies are big stars. Congratulations to Kate Winslet for your #GoldenGlobe for Best Actress -- Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture," the tweet read.

Winslet was up against Jessica Chastain (Scenes From a Marriage), Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) and Margaret Qualley (Maid). 'Mare of Easttown' is an American crime drama limited series created by Brad Ingelsby for HBO.

It stars Winslet as the title character 'Marianne Sheehan', a detective investigating a murder in a small town near Philadelphia. Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Sosie Bacon, David Denman also appear in supporting roles.

The nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on December 13, 2021. Various media organisations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon and Warner Media are boycotting the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organisation.

The HFPA is holding the ceremony in private and the winners are being announced online. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kate WinsletGolden GlobesGolden Globes 2022Mare of Easttown
Next
Story

Take a look at the Golden Globe 2022 key winners list

Must Watch

PT8M4S

Bollywood Breaking: Who raises question on Ranveer's married life?