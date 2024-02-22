'Marry My Husband' Is A Riveting If At Times A Stretched Melodrama

New Delhi: Kang Ji Won( Park Min Young) stares outside the window of the hospice she is admitted into, mesmerized by a floating cherry blossom petal. She is terminally ill and bidding her time. In walks Soo Min( Song Ha Yoon) her best friend encouraging her to be strong. Ji Won is unable to continue cancer treatment since her husband Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung) has not paid the hospital fee.

She leaves the hospital and heads home to the shock of her life. Her husband and best friend are in an illicit love affair and looking forward to her death. To her horror when they see her staring at them, there is no remorse, instead, they push her to her death.

As Kang Ji Won dies her last thoughts are about how she could never get the one thing she wanted most from life, Happiness! As they say, be careful about what you wish for, Ji Won to her shock sees she is back in her office, and the year is 2013 exactly ten years from the day of her death in 2023.

Is this the second chance she so wanted, can she rewrite her life, she possibly can.

I need someone to steal my fate, she thinks to herself. Well aware of how things will pan out, she charts her plan from Soo Min who always gaslighted her, wanting to covet things Ji Won had to Min Hwan who was an abuser and spineless man.

Ji Won finds a willing accomplice in the awkward and reticent manager at U& K, Yoo Ji Hyuk (Na In Woo). Ji Hyuk finds his fate entwined with Ji Won, and she is shocked to find how he too, has traveled back in time. But, it will not be as easy as they thought, since several other factors will derail their plan.

Ji Won who has always been pushed around finally starts taking things into her own hands, realising how being naive has led her to be manipulated by Soo Min and Min Hwan. You applaud her as she busts their happiness and plots her revenge.

Park Min Young a popular face in K Dramas had recently had her share of controversies and seems to have channelled her angst into her character. Her makeover, learning skills, and being unapologetic despite the lingering feelings of self-doubt. Na In Woo as the complex Ji Hyuk shines in his role, getting all the beats right of a man who can sacrifice himself for the woman he loves.

But the star of the show is Song Ha Yoon as the disdainfully detestable and conniving Soo Min. She is convincing in her turn as the insufferably manipulative woman who would go to any lengths. Playing an antagonist is a first for actor Song Ha Yoon and she excels in her role and gauging by the extreme reactions to her character, she is unlikely to be forgotten in a while.

Actor BoA who plays the evil Yu Ra the former fiancee of Ji Hyuk was another surprise. However, she lacked the grit of Soo Min, even though her villainy is more or less at par.

Marry My Husband was a show which showcased the many shades of women, they lead, they were the Avengers, the saviours, the antagonists as well as the ones who provided comic relief.

Though the show at times did get stretched and was very similar to the recently concluded “Perfect Marriage Revenge”, Marry My Husband came with its strength and weaknesses, but managed to keep one hooked.

Where To Watch: Prime Video.