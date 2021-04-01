Oscar-nominated film 'Minari' in Indian theatres on April 16

Mumbai: The Academy Award-nominated film "Minari" is all set to release in India on April 16.

The film is in contention for six Oscars this year, having received nominations in categories of Best Picture, Best Director (Lee Isaac Chung), Best Original Screenplay (Lee Isaac Chung), Best Actor (Steven Yeun), Best Supporting Actress (Youn Yuh-jung), and Best Original Score (Emile Mosseri).

"Minari" has also collected six nominations at the BAFTAs, for Best Film Not In The English Language, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Alan Kim), Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Music, Best Casting (Julia Kim), and has garnered a Golden Globe in the best Motion Picture category.

The Korean-English language film stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-jung, and Will Patton. It is a semi-autobiographical take on Chung's upbringing, the plot follows a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in rural America during the 1980s.

The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020. It won the US Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and the US Dramatic Audience Award.

Minari is being released in India by PVR Pictures.