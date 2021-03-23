हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nomadland

Oscar-nominated 'Nomadland' gets April release date in India

The film features Academy award-winner Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves home to travel around the American West after losing her job.

Oscar-nominated &#039;Nomadland&#039; gets April release date in India
Film still

NEW DELHI: Director Chloe Zhao's multiple Oscar-nominated film 'Nomadland', is all set to be released in India on April 2.

The film features Academy award-winner Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves home to travel around the American West after losing her job.

The Searchlight Pictures' film has garnered six nominations at the Oscars including the best picture, best actress and the best director nod for Zhao.

The film is also nominated in seven categories at BAFTA and won the the best picture and best director at the Golden Globes Award 2021.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NomadlandOscar award 2021Frances McDormandBAFTAChloe Zhao
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut bags National Film Award for 'Manikarnika', 'Panga', check who are other winners

Must Watch

PT50S

Viral Video: Laddo maar holi in barsana, thousands gathered