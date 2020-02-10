हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Academy award

Oscars 2020: Toy Story 4 takes home award for best Animated Feature Film

Back in 2011, the 'Toy Story 3' had won the coveted award in the category.

Film poster

California: 'Toy Story 4' took home the Best Animated Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday (local time).

With this, the 'Toy Story' franchise has become the first to win two Oscars in the best-animated category. Back in 2011, the 'Toy Story 3' had won the coveted award in the category.

Also Read: Brad Pitt wins first Academy Award of his career

The title went to director Josh Cooley, who previously earned a nomination for the screenplay for Pixar's 'Inside Out'. 'Toy Story 4' also marks Cooley's solo feature directorial debut, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The movie's producer Mark Nielsen, a first-time nominee, and Jonas Rivera, had previously won an Oscar for producing 'Inside Out'.

