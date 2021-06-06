हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Paul Walker's brother reacts to tribute in 'Fast and Furious' film

Late actor Paul Walker's brother Cody said Vin and company have done "a really good job of tastefully paying tribute to Paul's character, Brian O`Conner".

Paul Walker's brother reacts to tribute in 'Fast and Furious' film
Washington: Late actor Paul Walker's brother- Cody Walker thinks that Vin Diesel and the rest of the 'Fast and the Furious' franchise made the right move by honouring his brother in the film.

"Paul would have never imagined the franchise going this far," Walker said when TMZ asked Cody how he feels about the way 'Fast and Furious' has honored his brother`s legacy with the 9th installment of the film about to hit theatres.

Cody said Vin and company have done "a really good job of tastefully paying tribute to Paul`s character, Brian O'Conner".

He recalled that he was in middle school when the OG `F and F` came out, and his brother`s movie is what Cody credits for his own love of cars. He told TMZ that people stop him in the street all the time to tell him Paul is the reason they love cars, and he always has the same response "Me too!!!"

Paul Walker was one of the most celebrated actors of Hollywood, best known for his role as Brian O`Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor gained recognition in the early 1990s after appearing in the television soap opera `The Young and the Restless` until he was spotted as a child artist in the early 1970s and 1980s.

The actor died on 30 November 2013 due to a car accident in California, USA. The crash didn`t happen on the set, but he was in the middle of filming `Furious 7` at the time. The script for the 8th installment referred to Paul`s character a few times, as per TMZ. 

