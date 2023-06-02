Prime Video Releases Post-Credits Teaser for Citadel: Diana, Starring Matilda De Angelis

New Delhi: Today, Prime Video has released the post-credits teaser for the next series of the 'Citadel Spyverse', 'Citadel: Diana', starring Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing) as the central character in the forthcoming series. 'Citadel: Diana' was locally created, produced, and filmed in Italy, with production wrapping earlier this year. Citadel: Diana-will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2024.

The Season One finale of 'Citadel', starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, dropped Friday, May 26 on Prime Video. After a season full of cinematic action, high stakes, and surprises episode-to-episode, the finale episode turned the dial up further by delivering huge twists with nail-biting reveals, as the agents of 'Citadel' discovered the identity of the mole who brought down the agency at the hands of rival syndicate Manticore. Betrayals were uncovered and questions were answered, and the consequences that unfolded in the finale episode created ripple effects that will be felt throughout the Spyverse. After the finale episode, an explosive post-credits teaser of 'Citadel: Diana' was revealed, offering an exciting look at what’s to come as the 'Citadel Spyverse' expands with a new series.

'Citadel: Diana' comes from Cattleya (ZeroZeroZero)—part of ITV Studios—and showrunner and executive producer Gina Gardini, with Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz, and Giovanni Stabilini also serving as executive producers and Emanuele Savoini as co-executive producer. AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Ostot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) executive produce on Citadel: Diana and all series within the global Citadel universe. Midnight Radio executive produces 'Citadel: Diana' and all series within the global Citadel universe.

Citadel: Diana is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri, who is also the head writer, and wrote the series with Ilaria Bernardini, Laura Colella, Gianluca Bernardini, and Giordana Mari. As previously announced, other cast members alongside Matilda De Angelis include Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro.

All episodes of the first season of the landmark series 'Citadel' are now streaming. Season Two of 'Citadel', starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will begin production this year, with Joe Russo serving as director.

About Citadel

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

Citadel Continues -

Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and featuring Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, is the debut of a landmark global franchise. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent series traverse the globe with interconnected stories. Each Citadel series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise. Season Two of Citadel will begin production this year, with Joe Russo serving as director. The next series in the Citadel Spyverse is the Italian series, Citadel: Diana, starring Matilda De Angelis and set to launch in 2024. An India series is also in the works, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.



About Cattleya

Under the guidance of Riccardo Tozzi, Giovanni Stabilini, Marco Chimenz, Francesca Longardi and Gina Gardini, Cattleya has been one of Italy’s most important film and television producers for over 20 years.

After producing, during its nascent years, feature films by Italy’s most acclaimed writers and directors, the company, then, focused its activities primarily on television drama. Ground-breaking series such as Romanzo Criminale and Gomorrah are considered among forerunners of a new narrative style and rigor and have earned cult status. Building partnerships with Italian and foreign producers and diversifying genres have become Cattleya’s hallmark over the last several years and have led to great international successes, such as ZeroZeroZero, Suburra, Summertime, Romulus and Django placing the company among the highest echelon of European producers. Part of this strand is also the Italian chapter of the Citadel universe, the ground-breaking global-event series executive produced by the Russo Brothers, which is currently in post-production. At a more local level, it is worth mentioning the success of two detective stories with female protagonists, both well received by the public and critics alike: Voiceless (Bella da morire) and Petra. On the international front, Cattleya and its majority shareholder since 2017, ITV Studios, recently launched Madrid-based Cattleya Producciones, a scripted label that will specialise in the creation and production of TV drama and films for Spain and the international market.

About AGBO

AGBO is an independent studio focused on developing and producing intellectual property universes spanning film, TV, audio, and interactive experiences. Founded in 2017 by award-winning and record-breaking directors Anthony and Joe Russo, along with producer Mike Larocca, AGBO’s mission is to innovate and advance the next generation of storytelling to entertain and inspire worldwide audiences.