Spider-Man: No Way Home

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' becomes biggest film of 2021, earns Rs 260 crore at Indian Box Office!

Hollywood action flick 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' stars Tom Holland and Zendaya in lead roles.

&#039;Spider-Man: No Way Home&#039; becomes biggest film of 2021, earns Rs 260 crore at Indian Box Office!
File photo

New Delhi: There is no doubt that Spider-Man's success has given a huge lift to the box-office recovery, and given new life to the cinemas across all parts of India. The film has gone out to break multiple records including the record for the highest-grossing film worldwide and in India post the pandemic

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, having garnered 260 Cr GBOC and 202 Cr NBOC has become the 3rd biggest film of all time for Hollywood in India within just 18 days of its release.

Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed an estimated $52.7 million over the weekend in the US. Its three-week total Worldwide stands at $1.37 billion, with China and Japan yet to release the film. 

Week 1 collection:
148.07 Cr NBOC
189.69 Cr GBOC

Week 2 collection:
41.60 Cr NBOC
53.66 Cr GBOC

Week 3:

Friday – 3.00 Cr NBOC
                3.84 Cr GBOC

Saturday – 4.92 Cr NBOC
                     6.35 Cr NBOC

Sunday – 4.75 Cr NBOC
                6.13 Cr NBOC

Overall Total:
 202.34 Cr NBOC
 259.67 Cr GBOC

