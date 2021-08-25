Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Teaser out, Benedict Cumberbatch Doctor Strange comes to Peter Parker's help

New Delhi: Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Teaser released on Tuesday (August 24) and it promises an adrenaline rush to fans. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker identity as Spider Man is revealed by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, making it impossible for him to lead a regular life. Zendaya plays Parker’s girlfriend and classmate MJ, who in the trailer pokes fun at Parker by reading a news report that states, “Some suggest that Parker's powers include the male spider's ability to hypnotise females”.

Peter goes to Benedict Cumberbatch Doctor Strange to cast a spell so that people forget he is Spider-man. After the spell goes wrong, the multiverse adventure begins. The presence of villains Green Goblin and Dr Octopus, who is set to kill Spiderman, is also hinted at.

Check out the amazing teaser trailer:

The Marvel film features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei Benedict Cumberbatch and is directed by Jon Watts.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are the writers and it is produced by Kevin and Feige Amy Pascal. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach are the executive producers.

The movie is set for a theatrical release on December 17, 2021.