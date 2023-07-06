Tom Cruise shares BTS video from Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has time and again proved that nothing is impossible for him, especially when it comes to performing his own stunts in movies. While Tom Cruise is presently gearing up for his next project — Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One — it seems like the actor is leaving no stone unturned to ensure an edge-of-the-seat experience for viewers. The film, which will include some really high-octane action scenes, will show the actor in a high-intensity train fight scene. Tom Cruise recently took to Instagram and shared a video of his train fight sequence.

In the video, Tom Cruise along with his director can be seen explaining how the entire sequence was executed.

The clip from the train sequence, which was shot in Norway and UK, shows Tom Cruise and the entire team executing the scene.



“This train sequence was tricky, but the outcome made it all worth it. I can't wait for everyone to see it come to life!” Tom Cruise wrote in the caption.

The video opens to show Tom Cruise, as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, engaging in a fight atop a moving train, which is running at a speed of 60 miles an hour through a live valley. At the end of the video, the train can be seen diving into a river.

“The train sequence took us on an adventure,” says the director of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Christopher McQuarrie.

McQuarrie added, “We started talking about this movie in terms of a sense of adventure, and the action sequence on a train was something we know we always wanted to do. We wanted to build upon our previous films and apply that knowledge to make something practical and real. And, bring this train sequence to another level. There was not a surplus of trains available to be wrecked. We had to build the train if we wanted to destroy it. To shoot it was particularly challenging. Not just to execute. But also to design all the different trains and cars that could actually function on working railway tracks. In this level of practical filmmaking, this may never be done again.”

McQuarrie further also shared how crashing the train involved multiple factors of difficulty and how every single camera was stationed for this one shot.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is set to hit theatres on July 12.