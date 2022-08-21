Washington: Hollywood star Tom Cruise`s recently released action film `Top Gun: Maverick` has surpassed the overall collection of Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and has become the sixth highest grosser film at the domestic box office in history. According to Variety, helmed by Joseph Kosinski, `Top Gun: Maverick` has collected over $679 million in North America, overtaking `Infinity War` which collected $678 million at the domestic box office.



Internationally, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has generated more than $700 million -- and that`s without playing in China or Russia, two major overseas markets. Outside of North America, top-earning territories include the United Kingdom ($95 million), Japan ($82 million), Korea ($62 million), Australia ($60 million) and France ($52.8 million). Globally, it`s the 13th-highest grossing movie ever with $1.379 billion to date, Variety reported.



The film is the sequel to a 1986 super-hit film ‘Top Gun’, which starred Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis and Val Kilmer in the lead roles, and was among one of the blockbuster hits of that year.



‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has also surpassed ‘Titanic’ as Paramount studio`s most popular movie with $1.5 billion abroad and $2.2 billion worldwide.



Yet, thanks to stellar word-of-mouth and repeat customers, `Maverick` continues to defy the odds. And there`s a chance the movie will continue to fly higher on box office charts. Can the `Top Gun` follow-up take down 2018`s blockbuster `Black Panther` and its $700.4 million tally to crack the top five domestic grosser of all time?



`Top Gun 2` is likely to continue selling tickets because the film does not have a ton of competition on the horizon. It`ll be fairly desolate at the box office until November when "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" opens in theatres Disney is likely to re-release the original superhero sensation in anticipation of the follow-up, which could propel `Black Panther`s` grosses even higher. But "Maverick" is no stranger to overcoming the impossible, as per Variety.