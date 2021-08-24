हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Spider-Man

Tom Holland pens a cryptic note after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer leaked

Trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', leaked on social media

Tom Holland pens a cryptic note after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer leaked
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Hours after the leak of the trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Hollywood actor Tom Holland penned a cryptic post on Instagram Story."You ain't reddy," he wrote.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Sunday, some social media accounts shared what appeared to be the trailer of the upcoming superhero instalment.

However, tweets that shared the video of the alleged trailer were taken down and slapped with a copyright statement."The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner," the message read.

The makers have not posted any announcement regarding the trailer yet.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is scheduled to release in theatres on December 17.

