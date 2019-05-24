close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Xavier Dolan

Xavier Dolan calls out Hollywood's double standards for films about homosexual love stories

The filmmaker made it clear that "Matthias & Maxime" is not "gay, its life". 

Xavier Dolan calls out Hollywood&#039;s double standards for films about homosexual love stories
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Cannes: Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan has questioned the double standards of Hollywood for its definition of a love story.

According to IndieWire, Dolan, known for films such as "Mommy", "It's Only the End of the World" and "The Death and Life of John F. Donovan", is presenting his latest feature "Matthias & Maxime" at the Cannes Film Festival.

At a press conference, the 30-year-old director said Hollywood calls films about same-sex love stories "gay films" or "queer films" but such labels are missing from movies dealing with relationships between men and women.

"We never talk about heterosexual films. 'Oh, I saw this great heterosexual love story.' For me, it's not a story of homosexuality or gay love. Ultimately, I don't think that the two protagonists are aware that it is gay love. It's love," Dolan said.

The filmmaker made it clear that "Matthias & Maxime" is not "gay, its life". 

 

Tags:
Xavier DolanHomosexualityHollywoodXavier Dolan movies
Next
Story

How Dimple Kapadia landed a Christopher Nolan film

Must Watch

PT11M57S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 24th May 2019