100% occupancy allowed in cinema halls from February 1, Centre issues guidelines

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has permitted cinema halls to operate at 100% seating capacity from February 1. In its latest set of guidelines, the government had allowed cinema halls to operate at a higher capacity.

In this regard the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting issued a new set of SOPs for cinema halls and theatres to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Since the theatres pose a risk of spreading the infection, to contain the spread of the disease, cinema halls have taken some other measures too. Apart from mandatory wearing of masks and temperature checks, theatres will have separated seats, staggered show timings bookings, mandatory social distancing, and digital payments are being encouraged.

Here are the general guidelines at cinema halls to follow from February 1:

* Adequate physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed outside the auditoriums, common areas and waiting areas at all times.

* Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory at all times.

* Availability of hand sanitizers, preferably in the touch-free mode, at entry and exit points as well as common areas within the premises.

* Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly.

* Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline.

* Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

* Installation & use of Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all.

The news has cheered theatre owners, who have been struggling since theatres shut down in March 2020 following the outbreak of coronavirus. Though in October 2020, the Centre had allowed cinama halls to operate at 50% seating capacity.

