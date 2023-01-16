112-ft tall Adiyogi Shiva statue unveiled at Isha Foundation premises in Karnataka

Nandi hills: On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, a 112-feet statue of Adiyogi Shiva, was unveiled on the foothills of Nandi Hills on January 15. This 112-feet Adiyogi statue is a replica of the one in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The Adiyogi statue has been built at Isha Foundation premises at Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapura district. The Ashram has been set up to promote Indian art, culture, and spiritual traditions. Cultural programmes including Bharathanatyam by Radhe Jaggi, daughter of Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and Kerala's fire dance Theyam marked the event. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, State Health Minister K Sudhakar, and Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh were present on the occasion.

(With agency inputs)