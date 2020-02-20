19 dead, several injured as bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu

At least 19 people, including five women, were killed on Thursday (February 20) after a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus collided with a container lorry near Avanashi town in Tamil Nadu.

Police said that the bus was going to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru and the collision happened on the Coimbator-Salem Highway at 4.30 am. There were 48 passengers in the bus, out of which 19 died on the spot and many got injured.

Talking to ANI, Deputy Tehsildar of Avinashi said, "19 people - 14 men and 5 women, died in the collision between a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus and a truck near Avinashi town of Tirupur district."

Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that CM Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed Dist Collector of Palakkad to provide emergency medical care to the victims of the accident. The CMO added that the procedures to identify the deceased are in progress.

"All possible relief measures will be taken in cooperation with the government of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tirupur," added the CMO.

Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran said that senior officials from Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have rushed to the site. He added that KSRTC Managing Director will conduct an inquiry into the accident and submit report to the government.