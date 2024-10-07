Shah Hails Major Successes In Offensive Against Naxals, Says 'They Will Be Eliminated By 2026'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a crucial meeting on Monday focusing on the ongoing anti-Naxal operations and developmental efforts in Naxal-affected states. According to the report by PTI, Shah highlighted that 237 Naxalites have been killed, 812 arrested and 723 have surrendered in Chhattisgarh since January 2024.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, and Maharashtra, while the remaining Naxal-affected states—Jharkhand, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh—were represented by senior ministers and officials.

Addressing chief ministers and top officials from states affected by Naxal violence, Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the commitment to completely eradicate Naxalism by March 2026. Highlighting the improved security situation, Shah noted that voter turnout in Maoist-affected regions during the last Lok Sabha elections reached up to 70 per cent, a significant increase from previous instances when polling was non-existent.

Shah mentioned that over 13,000 individuals from the northeast, Kashmir, and Naxal-affected areas have abandoned violence and reintegrated into society. He encouraged young people involved in the Maoist movement to surrender their arms and join the mainstream, assuring that states have set up beneficial rehabilitation schemes to support them.

The high-level meeting, which reviewed both anti-Naxal operations and development projects in affected areas, followed a recent successful operation in Chhattisgarh where security forces eliminated 31 Naxals. Shah noted that security forces have shifted from defensive to offensive operations, a strategy that has proven effective in weakening Naxalite groups.

An "offensive strategy" has also been applied by engaging the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to disrupt the financial networks supporting Naxal activities, resulting in a depletion of their funds. Shah highlighted that multiple long-duration operations have been carried out, cornering Naxals and cutting off their avenues of escape.

To achieve the complete eradication of Naxalism, Shah urged the chief ministers of affected states to regularly assess the progress of development and security efforts, recommending monthly reviews. He also advised Directors General of Police to conduct reviews every 15 days.

Describing Naxals as a major obstacle to development, Shah criticized them for violating human rights and preventing essential services such as education, healthcare, connectivity, banking, and postal services from reaching over eight crore people, particularly in tribal areas. He stressed that eliminating Naxalism is crucial to ensuring that development benefits the most vulnerable sections of society.

"I appeal to all the youth associated with Naxalism to leave the weapons and come in the mainstream. Whether it is northeast or JK, almost 13000 have left the weapon and joined the mainstream," Shah said to ANI.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai provided an overview of the recent successful operation, which involved nearly 1,000 soldiers. The operation took place in the Gawadi mountain region, where forces eliminated 31 Naxals over a 15-kilometre radius. Among those killed were 16 Naxals with a combined bounty of Rs 1.30 crore. The casualties included 18 male and 13 female Naxals, several of whom were key leaders.

The Chief Minister attributed the success of the operation to months of meticulous planning, involving close coordination between state police and intelligence agencies. He said, "The pace of development in Naxal-affected areas has increased. We are consistently providing basic amenities to villages, with a special focus on education, health, and women's empowerment."

"We also set up a camp in the village of Hidma, the commander of a Naxal battalion, and provided health facilities to his mother," he added. The Chhattisgarh government has outlined its plans to establish 29 new security camps in South Bastar, aiming to weaken the remaining Naxal strongholds.