NewsIndia
INDIAN ARMY

2 Army personnel killed, 1 injured as T-90 tank bursts during field exercise in UP's Jhansi

The barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field firing exercise in Babina Cantonment near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 07:18 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • 2 Indian Army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) lost their lives
  • The barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field firing exercise in Babina Cant in UP
  • The Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident

Trending Photos

2 Army personnel killed, 1 injured as T-90 tank bursts during field exercise in UP's Jhansi

Jhansi(UP): Two Indian Army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) lost their lives and another was injured on Thursday after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field firing exercise in Babina Cantonment near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, said Indian Army officials. The Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident."During the Annual Firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on October 6, 2022, a tank barrel burst took place. The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to Military Hospital Babina," the Indian Army statement reads. 

It further said that the Commander and the Gunner, unfortunately, succumbed to burn injuries adding that the driver is out of danger and under treatment. The Indian Army expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the accident. The incident is under further investigation.

''It's an unfortunate incident. The postmortem of the deceased personnel is being conducted'',said Dr P Neekhra, Duty Doctor, Postmortem House, Maharani Laxmibai Medical College.

Further details are awaited.

Live Tv

Indian ArmyArmy PersonnelT-90 TankBabina Military StationJhansiUttar Pradesh

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'