World Youth Skills Day: 20% of the new jobs would follow work from home model

If projections are to be believed then 20 to 30 per cent of the new job opportunities would follow the work from home model, and this trend is only going to get momentum with the advancement of 5G technology. As per a Forbes report, the percentage could even go up to 30-40%. Currently, nearly 84% of the companies operating worldwide are taking the digital route and it would demand skillful youths to align with the latest technological developments.

It is said that problem solving attitude and technology-friendliness would have top priority among the skills the companies would look for in a candidate. The focus on interpersonal skills would change the job landscape, especially the service sector as many businesses would go digital where the interaction between the customer and the service provider act as the entry point.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said that the skill development of the new generation is a national requirement and a major foundation for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Virtually speaking on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, PM Modi said, "Skill development of the youth of the new generation is a national requirement and a major foundation for Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

He further said that the challenges posed to the world by the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the importance of World Youth Skill Day."This is the second time when we are observing this day amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The challenges of this global pandemic have increased the importance of World Youth Skill Day," said PM Modi.

He said that skills teach us how work can be done in its real form. The Prime Minister further stated that the country’s Skill India Mission is a campaign to bolster the need to develop skills in the youth with honesty and as per their needs. He further informed that around 1.25 crore youth have received training under the Central government`s Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

"I am happy that through the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, 1.25 crore youth have been trained to date," he added.

He asserted that acquiring skills is necessary both for people and the country, emphasising that only those with skills have scope for growth.

(With inputs from ANI)

Live TV