Monsoon

2019 sees second-lowest pre-monsoon rains in India in 65 years: Skymet

Skymet reports that El Nino has caused excessive warming in the Pacific Ocean which is having a detrimental impact on the monsoon season in India.

Private weather-monitoring agency Skymet reported on Monday that pre-monsoon rains in India in 2019 was the second-lowest in 65 years.

In 2019, India received 99mm of pre-monsoon rainfall as against the average of 131.5 mm. Skymet reports that all four regions of the country recorded less than normal rainfall in the pre-monsoon months. Northwest India, Central India, East, and Northeast India and South Peninsula recorded deficit rains to 30%, 18%, 14% and 47%, respectively.

This does not augur well for the country, especially the agricultural sector here which still depends a great deal on a healthy rainfall for intended farm output. 2019 has so far has seen the second-driest pre-monsoon season in the last 65 years with the driest in 2012.

El Nino could largely be blamed for less than normal pre-monsoon showers across the country and it had made its impact felt in 2009 as well. To put simply, El Nino is the collective term used to refer to a series of climatic changes that affect the equitorial Pacific region that - among many outcomes - causes a reversal in wind patterns. It causes both droughts as well as heavy rainfall in different parts of the planet.

MonsoonSkymetIMD
