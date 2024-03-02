NDA Gets A Boost As RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary Joins, Says NDA Will Cross 400 Seats In Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi: The opposition INDIA bloc suffered a setback as Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary switched to the National Democractic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday. Chaudhary met Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and said that the NDA will sweep more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Under the leadership of Shri @narendramodiji, India is witnessing development and welfare of the poor! Met Mr. @AmitShahji and Mr. @JPNaddaji and decided to join #NDA . NDA is ready to achieve the vision of developed India and the target of crossing 400 this time!” Chaudhary said in a post on ‘X’.

Nadda welcomed Chaudhary into the NDA fold and posted, “Today, in the presence of Honorable Home Minister Shri @amitshahji, there was a meeting with the President of @RLDparty @jayantrldji. I warmly welcome his decision to join the NDA family.” “Under the leadership of respected @narendramodiji, you will play a vital role in the journey of developed India and the development of Uttar Pradesh. This time NDA crosses 400!” he added.

Earlier in February, Chaudhary said that there was no strategy behind his decision to join the NDA, and it was taken after consulting all MLAs and workers from his party.

“…I took this decision after talking to all the MLAs and workers of my party. There was no grand planning behind this decision, or we had decided this a long time ago. We had to take this decision in a short time because of the situation. We want to do something good for the country, our people,” Chaudhary said speaking to reporters in Delhi on Monday.

On the Bharat Ratna awarded to his grandfather, Chaudhury Charan Singh, Jayant Chaudhury said that this honour is not just for the Chaudhury family and his party but for the whole country. “We are overjoyed with the honour of Bharat Ratna. This honour is not just for our family, our party but for the whole country. This is for the honour of all farmers, youths, poor of our country,” he said.