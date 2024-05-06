Advertisement
LANDY PARRAGA

23-Year-Old Influencer Shot Dead In Public After She Shares Her Location With Insta Post

Social media influencer Landy Parraga killed after two armed men fired indiscriminately at her in daylight.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 06, 2024, 12:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
A 23-year-old social media influencer Landy Parraga killed after two armed men fired indiscriminately at her in daylight while she was having lunch in a restaurant in Ecuador, a country in South America. 

Just before the tragic incident, Landy Parraga had posted her picture with the location of the restaurant on her Instagram handle. Police suspect that the attackers reached the restaurant after seeing the location posted with the photo on social media.

The incident captured in the CCTV of the restaurant, footage shows that Landy Parraga was sitting and having lunch while talking with someone. Then the attackers entered there and started firing. The case is being investigated.

Landy Parraga Goyburo has approx 1 lakh 73 thousand followers on Instagram. In the 2022 Miss Ecuador pageant, Parraga represented Los Rios Province. 

As per the reports, Parraga had gone to Quevedo City  Ecuador to attend a wedding. This is the same city where the tragic incident took place.

