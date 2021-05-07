24Taas.com achieves 3rd position on Comscore, crosses 12 million Unique Monthly Visitors

New Delhi: Zee Digital, the digital arm of Zee Group, continues to reach new landmarks and strengthen its presence in the digital world with its leading Marathi news brand, 24Taas.com, that raised itself to the 3rd position on Comscore among Marathi News brands crossing the 12 million Unique Monthly Visitors mark in March 2021.

Competitors like Lokmat.com, Loksatta.com and News 18 Lokmat.com registered 9.7 Mn, 10.4 Mn, and 10 Mn Unique Monthly Visitors respectively. Compared to its rivals 24Taas.com growth was phenomenal.

24Taas.com has registered an impressive growth of 1.8x from October 20 to March 2021 leaving behind its competitors. ABP Majha has achieved only 1.3x growth during the same tenure while Loksatta.com, and Lokmat.com achieved only 0.95x, and 0.8x growth respectively during the same tenure.

A pillar in the growth of 24Taas.com was its well-managed and planned content strategy. Despite the lockdown and the pandemic crisis, the channel focussed its energy on presenting the positive side of the stories to its users.

Commenting on the same, Nilesh Khare, Editor and Business Head, Zee 24Taas tells us, ”During the peak of Corona times, 24Taas.com focussed itself in showing more positive news than negative news, due to which 24Taas.com was appreciated by its users and was promoted to 3rd position in March 2021 directly from 8th position in February 2021. ‘Chan Bhala’ meaning ‘Sabka Bhala Ho’ was a specialised segment launched keeping this specific strategy in mind.”

24Taas.com opted for an easy-to-understand format, content and words keeping its everyday users in mind. The segments even covered severe medical terminology in its stories but in a manner that was well received and understood by its users. Similarly, content headlines were also constructed in a positive manner, with lesser use of words that had the potential of triggering negative sentiments in users.

Explaining it further, Khare added, “We didn’t focus on showcasing a number of news rather our focus was on the quality of the news and even in the testing time like coronavirus crisis the complete team of 24Taas.com did a phenomenal job and helped the channel reach to No. 3 position.”

Recently Zee Digital did the largest PWA launch for 13 of its national and regional news brands covering 9 languages. 24Taas.com, being its flagship project, was also part of the launch.

ZEE Digital CEO, Rohit Chadda said, “Regional India is using the internet first on mobile, hence our focus is to optimise performance on mobile to ensure the best experience possible for the user. Through the PWA launch of 24Taas.com, we offered a seamless news consumption experience to its users with product performance metrics that are best among the competition. Further focus on videos gave its users the opportunity to watch the news in their native language with just one click.”

Commenting on the future plan, Chadda said, “While the PWA launch has improved the mobile web experience massively and users can now access their favourite news faster, 24Taas.com will soon be available as a native app on Android and IOS to provide its viewers an even more seamless Live TV experience along with exclusive original videos.”

Recently, Zee Digital crossed the mark of 300 Million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) in April 2021 registering a growth of 4x in past two years. Bollywoodlife.com, the leading entertainment portal of Zee Digital, has seen a staggering growth of 3.2x in the year on year crossing 20 million monthly active users (MAUs) in April 21 from 6.3 million MAUs in April 20.

Earlier this year, India.com, the flagship brand of ZEE Digital, saw a major product revamp giving its users the access to latest news updates, breaking news, in-depth coverage, and analysis of news from India and the world in the form of video and content alike. India.com registered 10x growth in the last financial year growing its user base from 7.4 million MAUs to 75 million MAUs.

