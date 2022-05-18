Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has announced an aid of ₹25,000 to those whose houses have been affected due to heavy rains in capital Bengaluru. As heavy rainfall hit Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru, two labourers drowned at a pipeline work site while many houses were inundated. The labourers identified as Dev Vrat from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, drowned after the water level inside a pipeline they were laying at Ullal in Bengaluru suddenly increased due to heavy showers on Tuesday evening, the police said as per PTI.

The third worker Trilok had a lucky escape as he got out of the Cauvery water pipeline just in time. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who visited some of the rain-affected areas in the capital on Wednesday, announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of two migrant workers who died while working.

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi. As per IANS, thousands of houses are feared to have been flooded in Bengaluru due to the incessant showers. (With agency inputs)

Live TV