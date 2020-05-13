3,525 new coronavirus cases and 122 deaths in past 24 hours; India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 74,281

NEW DELHI: With 3,525 new cases of coronavirus infection and 122 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally in India reached 74,281 on Wednesday.

“Spike of 3525 COVID-19 cases and 122 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours; total positive cases in the country are now at 74281, including 47480 active cases, 24386 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2415 deaths,’’ the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said.

The Union Health Ministry further said that out of the total cases, 47480 are active and 2,415 are fatalities so far while at least 24,385 people have recovered from the disease.

Here's the state-wise breakup of Covid-19 cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2090 1056 46 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 65 39 2 5 Bihar 831 383 6 6 Chandigarh 187 28 3 7 Chhattisgarh 59 54 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 7639 2512 86 10 Goa 7 7 0 11 Gujarat 8903 3246 537 12 Haryana 780 342 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 65 39 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 934 455 10 15 Jharkhand 172 79 3 16 Karnataka 925 433 31 17 Kerala 524 489 4 18 Ladakh 42 21 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 3986 1860 225 20 Maharashtra 24427 5125 921 21 Manipur 2 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 10 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 437 116 3 25 Puducherry 13 9 1 26 Punjab 1914 171 32 27 Rajasthan 4126 2378 117 28 Tamil Nadu 8718 2134 61 29 Telengana 1326 830 32 30 Tripura 154 2 0 31 Uttarakhand 69 46 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 3664 1873 82 33 West Bengal 2173 612 198 Total number of confirmed cases in India 74281# 24386 2415 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 cases climbed to 24,427 followed by Gujarat that has 8,903 cases and Tamil Nadu has reported 8,718 cases so far. Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 921, followed by Gujarat (537) and Madhya Pradesh (225).

At least 7,639 people in the national capital have been infected with the highly contagious coronavirus.

Other states which have reported more than 3,000 cases are Rajasthan (4,126), Madhya Pradesh (3,986) and Uttar Pradesh (3,664).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are Andhra Pradesh (2,090), West Bengal (2,173), Punjab (1,914), and Telangana (1,326).

Among other major states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are, Bihar (831), Haryana (780), Jammu and Kashmir (934), Karnataka (925), Kerala (524), Odisha (437), Tripura (154) and Chandigarh (187).

States/UTs that have zero coronavirus cases are Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. All individuals have been cured in these states/UTs and no casualty has been reported from here so far.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his fifth address to the nation, announced a Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Package to help India become self-reliant. He added that coronavirus will be a part of our lives for a long time but we cannot let our lives revolve around it.

PM Modi said the nationwide lockdown to control coronavirus will have to continue beyond May 17 and he asked the states to give suggestions before May 15 on what economic activities should be allowed.

Meanwhile, the number of cases worldwide has risen to 42,56,991 with a jump in the number of fatalities to 2,91,487.