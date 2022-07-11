NewsIndia
AMARNATH YATRA 2022

39 missing Amarnath pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh traced, search is on for remaining yatris

"We are continuing the search operation in Jammu and Kashmir for the pilgrims yet untraced", a senior official involved with the rescue mission told PTI

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 01:01 PM IST
  • The Andhra Pradesh Bhavan officials in New Delhi were making arrangements to bring back the pilgrims safely
  • 18 members from Nellore, reported missing on Sunday, were eventually traced

39 missing Amarnath pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh traced, search is on for remaining yatris

AMARNATH: About 39 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh,  reported missing in the Amarnath cloudburst and flash flood four days ago, were traced and are safe, the state government said here on Monday.

But two women from Rajamahendravaram and an1-member group from Nellore were still reported missing, according to data released by the state government.

Also Read: Amarnath Yatra stopped again due to bad weather

Another group of 18 members from Nellore,  reported missing on Sunday, was eventually traced.

"We are continuing the search operation in Jammu and Kashmir for the pilgrims yet untraced. On the other hand, revenue authorities have been contacting their families in the state to ensure if any contact has been established," a senior official involved with the rescue mission said.

The official added that the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan officials in New Delhi were making arrangements to bring the pilgrims safely to their respective destinations.
 

