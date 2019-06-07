4 spies arrested in Jammu, terror plot hatched by Pakistan’s ISI foiled

The security forces have arrested four spies-turned-terrorists from Doda, Udhampur and Kathua in Jammu area of Jammu and Kashmir, foiling a terror plot being hatched by Pakistan’s ISI and Hizbul Mujahideen. They were arrested by the forces while doing a video recording of military installations in Jammu area.

The arrested suspects were being handled by Colonel Iftikhar Ahmed of Pakistan’s ISI.

This comes days after two suspects were arrested while trying to shoot videos and click photographs outside an Army camp in Jammu. Officials had confirmed that the two suspected spies were taken in police custody and questioned at a joint interrogation centre.

The two were arrested after an army patrol noticed them moving suspiciously at Parmandal Morh near Ratnuchak Military Station.

News agency PTI had quoted Army officials as saying that both men were seen taking pictures and videographing the military station. The officials later scanned their mobile phones and found that both of them were in regular contact with some persons in Pakistan. It was also found that the two men had shared some videos with people based in Pakistan a few hours before their arrest.

The arrested persons are identified as Mushtaq Ahmad of Doda district and Nadeem Akhtar of Kathua district. Sources said that during preliminary interrogation they have admitted to being in touch with their handlers in Pakistan.