4 terrorists hiding in a truck killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu's Sidhra

Jammu: The security forces on Wednesday gunned down four unidentified terrorists in an encounter at Sidhra area of Jammu district, said ADGP Jammu said. "Four terrorists were killed and their bodies have been retrieved. 7 AK-47 rifles, 3 pistols and other ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, adding the identity of those killed is being ascertained," ADGP said. Meanwhile, searches are going on at the encounter site when this report is being filed. An official said that terrorists were travelling in a Srinagar-bound truck which was intercepted by the security forces while seeing an unusual movement of the truck. He added as the truck was intercepted and stopped the driver flees away and as the police officers started frisking of the truck the hiding terrorists fired on the searching party which led to a Gunfight.

The exchange of fire continued for 40 minutes and in a joint operation of police and the army who later joined the operation terrorists were killed. However, The driver of the vehicle managed to flee from the spot, and he is yet to be identified", ADGP said. Jammu and Kashmir has been put on high alert to nab the Truck driver all SHOs have asked to establish the check post and intensify the searches.

Also Read: '8 AK-74 rifles, 12 pistols, 14 grenades': Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered in J&K's Uri'

Sources said that it seems that terrorists may have infiltrated Pakistan and were in a plan to attack any security establishment in Jammu, as inputs are that terrorist's handlers want a massive attack in the Jammu region to show their existence.

Jammu encounter | J&K: Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Sidhra area in Jammu. 7 AK-47 rifles, 3 pistols along with other ammunition were recovered. Truck owner is yet to be identified, truck was going from Jammu to Srinagar. Search still on: ADGP Mukesh Singh pic.twitter.com/pIkjg23d7I — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

From the last couple of months, many such terror incidents indicate that too, be it a suicide attack on the Rajouri army camp or an IED blast in Udhampur bus stand, besides two IEDs and hundreds of grams of RDX too, was recovered from Udhampur.

Jammu Kashmir is on full alert keeping in view the new year as well as of 26th celebrations. From international borders to Line Of Control to the hinterland to towns to cities massive deployment, patrolling and checking have been put in place to handle any such try of terrorists.

Meanwhile, MHA under the chairmanship of the Home Minister is holding a security review meeting today in Delhi where all security agency heads operating in Jammu Kashmir will take part and will discuss the present security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and thereof future action plan.